Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ACBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $26.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. Analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,444,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 335,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 53,137 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $703,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

