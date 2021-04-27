Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded by Gabelli to “Buy”

Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. G.Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of ACBI opened at $26.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $546.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 45,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

