Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.50.

NASDAQ AY opened at $39.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.53 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 275.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,727,000 after buying an additional 2,391,767 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after buying an additional 116,225 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

