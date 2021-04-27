Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.92.

ATO stock opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.