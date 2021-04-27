Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $102.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day moving average of $94.45.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Atmos Energy by 13.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,640 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth about $927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

