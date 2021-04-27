AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

NYSE T traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 356,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,623,414. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

