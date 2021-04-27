Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.49% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares in the last quarter. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AUTL opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $306.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.75.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

AUTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

