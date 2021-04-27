Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 410.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $195.14 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.