Avantor (AVTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Avantor to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Avantor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVTR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

