Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $32.45. 4,732,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,675. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $32.93.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

