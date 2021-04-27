Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.485-4.559 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXTA. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. 4,775,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,896,406. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.30, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

