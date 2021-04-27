Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, Director Mosich Nick sold 3,196 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $151,841.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,942.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,471,000 after purchasing an additional 381,379 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,815,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,739,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 275.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after purchasing an additional 412,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.82. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

