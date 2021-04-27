AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.53 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $56.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

In other AZZ news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 3,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $171,973.67. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $102,825.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,848.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,060 shares of company stock worth $456,853. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.