Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.97.

BKR stock opened at $20.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

