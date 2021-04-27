Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT) Insider David Staples Purchases 35,000 Shares

Baker Steel Resources Trust (LON:BSRT) insider David Staples purchased 35,000 shares of Baker Steel Resources Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £32,200 ($42,069.51).

Shares of LON:BSRT traded up GBX 1.42 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 91.92 ($1.20). 81,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,133. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.47. Baker Steel Resources Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 49.25 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 92 ($1.20).

About Baker Steel Resources Trust

Baker Steel Resources Trust Ltd. is a fund of Baker Steel Capital Managers LLP.

