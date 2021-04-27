Bakkavor Group plc (BAKK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4 on May 25th

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BAKK opened at GBX 135.69 ($1.77) on Tuesday. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 138.49 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of £786.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 115.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.87.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.