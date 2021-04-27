BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Get BancFirst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $70.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day moving average is $60.71. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BancFirst will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

In other news, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $151,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $258,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,136. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Norges Bank bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BancFirst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BancFirst by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BancFirst by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 29,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.