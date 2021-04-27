BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) versus Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Critical Review

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altabancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

BancorpSouth Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BancorpSouth Bank pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Altabancorp pays out 25.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancorpSouth Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BancorpSouth Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Altabancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancorpSouth Bank $1.06 billion 2.90 $234.26 million $2.51 11.89 Altabancorp $134.23 million 6.03 $44.32 million $2.33 18.42

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Altabancorp. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altabancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BancorpSouth Bank and Altabancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancorpSouth Bank 19.81% 9.37% 1.08% Altabancorp 33.10% 12.77% 1.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for BancorpSouth Bank and Altabancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancorpSouth Bank 0 5 3 0 2.38 Altabancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

BancorpSouth Bank presently has a consensus target price of $28.17, suggesting a potential downside of 5.64%. Altabancorp has a consensus target price of $32.50, suggesting a potential downside of 24.30%. Given BancorpSouth Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BancorpSouth Bank is more favorable than Altabancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Altabancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats Altabancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions. In addition, it offers fixed and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; second mortgage loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as non-residential consumer loans that consist of automobile, recreation vehicle, boat, personal, and deposit account secured loans, as well as issues credit cards. Further, the company operates as an agent for the sale of commercial lines of insurance; and offers a line of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. Additionally, it provides credit related products, trust and investment management, asset management, retirement and savings solutions, and estate planning and annuity products. As of March 4, 2021, the company operated through 305 full-service branch locations, as well mortgage, insurance, and loan production offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, and Texas; and an insurance location in Illinois. The company was formerly known as BancorpSouth, Inc. and changed its name to BancorpSouth Bank in October 2017. BancorpSouth Bank was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate, residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, home equity and improvement, automobile, debt consolidation, general consumer, and small business association loans, as well as construction, acquisition, and development loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides investment securities, such as the U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's check, money order, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 25 retail branches located in Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Cache, Box Elder, and Washington Counties in Utah and in Preston, Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

