Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.