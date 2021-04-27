Bank OZK Acquires 2,655 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank OZK boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,502 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $54.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $249.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

