Bank OZK Buys 90 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 74,301 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $8,451,738.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,362,713.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMN opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $119.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

