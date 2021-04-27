Bank OZK Sells 115 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank OZK trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,764,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $341.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $325.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $211.12 and a 12-month high of $342.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.