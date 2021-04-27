Bank OZK Sells 475 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bank OZK lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $122.23 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.