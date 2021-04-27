Barclays Boosts QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target to $78.00

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -178.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,145 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

