Barclays Boosts QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target to $78.00

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QTS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.
Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $65.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -178.35 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. QTS Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.
In other news, Director Stephen E. Westhead sold 12,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $786,312.60. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,145 over the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 33,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.
QTS Realty Trust Company Profile
QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.
