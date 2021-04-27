Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NSRGY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue raised Nestlé to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $118.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $103.18 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s payout ratio is currently 58.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Nestlé by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Nestlé by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 1.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

