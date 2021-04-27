Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) to Issue Dividend of $0.20

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

MPV stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. Barings Participation Investors has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

