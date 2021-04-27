BASIC (BASIC) Hits Market Cap of $40.07 Million

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $40.07 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BASIC Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

