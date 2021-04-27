Baxter Bros Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,392 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $2,202,604,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after buying an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after buying an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after buying an additional 1,101,836 shares during the period. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $206,406,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,198. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $214.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $15,839,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $141,594.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,280,516.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

