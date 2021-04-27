Baxter Bros Inc. Invests $170,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,551 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 299.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 51,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

NYCB stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $12.58. 182,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,709. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

