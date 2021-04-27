Baxter Bros Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baxter Bros Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.16.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $20.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.51. 306,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,497,924. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $181.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.