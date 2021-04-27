Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.25

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and traded as high as C$1.26. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 395,687 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.18.

Get Baylin Technologies alerts:

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$25.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.