Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,461 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises approximately 1.2% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.00. 164,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,757,059. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.46.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

