Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 90.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 56,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after acquiring an additional 26,767 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 302,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,589,000 after purchasing an additional 212,738 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $199.95. The stock had a trading volume of 74,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,835. The company has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.90. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.31 and a 52 week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

