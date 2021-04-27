Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 201 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.56.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded up $15.19 on Tuesday, reaching $290.95. 105,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,855. The firm has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $103.40 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.