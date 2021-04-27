Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $521.25 million during the quarter.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

BHE opened at $30.53 on Tuesday. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,525.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHE. Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.87 per share, with a total value of $50,166.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.