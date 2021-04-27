Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Citigroup downgraded Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zur Rose Group has an average rating of Buy.

Zur Rose Group stock opened at $377.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.23 and its 200 day moving average is $353.59. Zur Rose Group has a twelve month low of $363.80 and a twelve month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. It also provides medicines management services.

