Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MONRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRF traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.99. 1,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762. Moncler has a 52-week low of $33.65 and a 52-week high of $65.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections under the Moncler brand name.

