Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €36.70 ($43.18).

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDT shares. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €2.05 ($2.41) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €44.40 ($52.24). 4,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of €47.72 and a 200 day moving average of €41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $450.36 million and a P/E ratio of -107.51. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 12-month high of €55.40 ($65.18).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

