Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has $125.00 target price on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.59.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY stock opened at $117.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.67. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In other news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $122,762.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Best Buy by 8.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 44,247 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.