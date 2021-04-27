Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

BIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

NYSE BIG traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.81.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,856,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,435,000 after purchasing an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big Lots by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 373,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $10,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

