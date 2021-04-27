Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to post sales of $2.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. Biogen reported sales of $3.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $10.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $11.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $103,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 7.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.80. 27,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.66. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

