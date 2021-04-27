BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $793,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,498 shares in the company, valued at $24,793,591.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $543,760.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 7,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $585,060.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $688,971.78.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $859,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,682,000 after purchasing an additional 472,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,462,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,916,000 after purchasing an additional 444,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

