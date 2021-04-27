Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.04. Bird Construction has a 12-month low of C$4.71 and a 12-month high of C$9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04. The stock has a market cap of C$483.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.50.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

