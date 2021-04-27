BitcoinPoS (BPS) Trading Up 15.5% This Week

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00007809 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and $37,655.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,504,818 coins and its circulating supply is 4,293,364 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

