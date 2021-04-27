BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $82.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.