Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is an oncology medicine company. It engages in discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. The company’s lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor and tyrosine-protein kinase. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.40.

Shares of BDTX stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.17. 215,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,082. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.41. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63). Equities research analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $65,250.00. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,775.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $405,469.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.