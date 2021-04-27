Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Barclays

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BKI. Raymond James began coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a positive rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Black Knight from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Black Knight stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

