Blackbaud (BLKB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blackbaud to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 154.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

