BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Increased by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 2.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $15,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

NYSE BLK traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $816.29. 2,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $764.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $124.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.35 and a 12 month high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total value of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

