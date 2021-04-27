Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Purchased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 295.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,561.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 113,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,291,300. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

